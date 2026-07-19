Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026
Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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Win No. 6 in a row for the Dallas Wings as they defeat the Sparks 90-82
Paige Bueckers: 25 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB | 2 3PM Arike Ogunbowale: 20 PTS | 2 REB | 2 STL Jessica Shepard: 11 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST Azzi Fudd: 11 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL | 2 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026
- Sky Hit Road to Face Atlanta Dream in Second Matchup of Season - Chicago Sky
- Sky Beat Sparks, 96-82, for Second Straight Win - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics 7/20/26 - Golden State Valkyries
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