Los Angeles Sparks vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Win No. 6 in a row for the Dallas Wings as they defeat the Sparks 90-82

Paige Bueckers: 25 PTS | 5 AST | 4 REB | 2 3PM Arike Ogunbowale: 20 PTS | 2 REB | 2 STL Jessica Shepard: 11 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST Azzi Fudd: 11 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 3 STL | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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