Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2024
June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun move to 13-1 on the szn after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 79-70
DeWanna Bonner led the way in the win with 16 PTS, 7 REB, & 2 STL!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2024
- Game Preview-Aces 3-Game Home Stand Continues Wednesday with 7 PM PT Tip Against Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Close out Three-Game Home Stretch against Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Storm Rallies Late But Falls 87-78 at Phoenix - Seattle Storm
- Aliyah Boston Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Indiana Fever
- Brittney Griner Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 Is Now Live
- Sparks Forward Dearica Hamby Signs Contract Extension
- Dearica Hamby Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Curt Miller Announced as Scout for 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- Cameron Brink Selected for USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team