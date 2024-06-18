Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun move to 13-1 on the szn after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 79-70

DeWanna Bonner led the way in the win with 16 PTS, 7 REB, & 2 STL!

