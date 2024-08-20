Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2024

Sports stats



August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Game Recap: Carrington's 19-point eruption fuels Sun's epic 69-61 comeback win over the Sparks in historic TD Garden showdown

