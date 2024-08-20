Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2024

August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Game Recap: Carrington's 19-point eruption fuels Sun's epic 69-61 comeback win over the Sparks in historic TD Garden showdown

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.