Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2024
August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Game Recap: Carrington's 19-point eruption fuels Sun's epic 69-61 comeback win over the Sparks in historic TD Garden showdown
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
