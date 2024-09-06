Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky are back in the win column after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78

Angel Reese went off for her 26th double-double of the szn, dropping 24 PTS, 12 REB, & 2 AST!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2024

