Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 6, 2024
September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky are back in the win column after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 92-78
Angel Reese went off for her 26th double-double of the szn, dropping 24 PTS, 12 REB, & 2 AST!
