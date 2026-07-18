Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







FINAL IN CHICAGO

The Chicago Sky defeat the Sparks, 96-82.

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sydney Taylor: 19 PTS (6-10 FG) | 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Natasha Cloud: 15 PTS | 9 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jacy Sheldon: 14 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Kamilla Cardoso: 13 PTS | 11 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Azurá Stevens: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST

The Sky had five players score in double figures to improve to 16-10 on the season!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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