Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2026
Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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FINAL IN CHICAGO
The Chicago Sky defeat the Sparks, 96-82.
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Sydney Taylor: 19 PTS (6-10 FG) | 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Natasha Cloud: 15 PTS | 9 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Jacy Sheldon: 14 PTS | 3 REB | 2 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Kamilla Cardoso: 13 PTS | 11 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Azurá Stevens: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST
The Sky had five players score in double figures to improve to 16-10 on the season!
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026
- Sun Snag Second Straight Win, Boil out Mercury, 96-83 - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Fever Host Liberty on Second Night of Back-To-Back - Indiana Fever
- Hillmon Leads Dream to a Picture-Perfect Win against Toronto - Atlanta Dream
- Clark's Career Night Lifts Fever over Storm - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Sign Japan Olympic Guard Mai Yamamoto - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Outlast Storm Behind Clark's Career Night - Indiana Fever
- Sky Surge to Second Straight Victory with 96-82 Win over Sparks - Chicago Sky
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Sky - Los Angeles Sparks
- AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 Community Impact Efforts Take Center Stage at the New Obama Presidential Center in Chicago - WNBA
- Dallas Wings Announce Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Award Recipients - Dallas Wings
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Marta Suárez to Second 7-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun "Change Can't Wait" Initiative Drives Youth Leadership and Systemic Change Across Connecticut - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Mystics - 7/18/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Los Angeles Sparks Sign Tonie Morgan to a Player Development Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
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