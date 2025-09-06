Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2025

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream defeat the Los Angeles Sparks, 104-85, behind a historic night from Rhyne Howard!

Howard dropped 37 PTS (career high) with 9 made threes - tying the WNBA single-game 3PM record.

The Dream also set a franchise record with 19 made threes, tying the league's all-time mark.

#WelcometotheW | Postseason Push presented by @DraftKings







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.