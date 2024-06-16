Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 16, 2024
June 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream pulled away in the 4Q, scoring 27 PTS to the Sparks' 13, and clinched the home WIN
Final Score: 87-74
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2024
- Game Recap: Atlanta Dream 87, Los Angeles Sparks 74 - Atlanta Dream
- Clark, Fever Too Hot for Sky in Icy Matchup with Rival - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose 83-91 to Fever, Cardoso Records First Career Double-Double - Chicago Sky
- Fever Welcome Sky to Indianapolis for Second Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Aces Sign Jessika Carter, Waive Emma Cannon - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Voting for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 Is Now Live
- Sparks Forward Dearica Hamby Signs Contract Extension
- Dearica Hamby Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Curt Miller Announced as Scout for 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team
- Cameron Brink Selected for USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team