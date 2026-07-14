Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2026
Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Atlanta Dream get the home win as they defeat the Sparks 101-92
Angel Reese led all scorers with 23 PTS, 13 REB, 3 STL, & 2 AST! Allisha Gray wasn't far behind as she logged 20 PTS, 3 3PM, 2 AST & 2 STL.
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