WNBA Atlanta Dream

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2026

Published on July 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


The Atlanta Dream get the home win as they defeat the Sparks 101-92

Angel Reese led all scorers with 23 PTS, 13 REB, 3 STL, & 2 AST! Allisha Gray wasn't far behind as she logged 20 PTS, 3 3PM, 2 AST & 2 STL.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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