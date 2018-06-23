Los Angeles Kings Select Seven at 2018 NHL Draft

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, selected seven players during the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, held over the past two days in Dallas, Texas.

The Kings selected the following players during the draft:

Rasmus Kapari - Round 1, 20th Overall

Akil Thomas - Round 2, 51st Overall

Bulat Shafigullin - Round 3, 82nd Overall

Aidan Dudas - Round 4, 113th Overall

David Hrenak - Round 5, 144th Overall

Johan Sodergran - Round 6, 165th Overall

Jacob Ingham - Round 6, 175th Overall

Kupari, 18, collected 14 points (6-8-14) from 39 games played with Kärpät of the SM-Liiga, the top division of professional hockey in Finland. Kupari also amassed seven points (3-4-7) from 11 games played with Kärpat U-20 and skated with Finland in the 2018 World Juniors Tournament, as well as the U-18 World Championships, earning a gold medal at the latter event.

Thomas, 18, led the Niagara Ice Dogs of the OHL in scoring during the 2017-18 season with 81 points (22-59-81) from 68 games played. The 5-11 center also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and collected two assists in the championship game against the Czech Republic.

Shafigullin, 18, split the 2017-18 season between the KHL, VHL and MHL. The 6-1 forward had two assists from 17 KHL games with Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, was scoreless in one VHL game played with Molot-Prikamie Perm and picked up 36 points (20-16-36) from 22 games played in the MHL with Reaktor Nizhnekamsk. Shafigullin also had 15 points (4-11-15) from nine postseason games in the MHL to lead the league in both assists and points.

Dudas, 18, collected 65 points (31-34-65) from 68 games played with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack during the 2017-18 season. Dudas's 31 goals were tied for the second most on the Attack while his 65 points ranked third. Dudas was teammates with Thomas at this season's Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament as he helped Team Canada win a gold medal.

Hrenak, 20, completed his freshman season of NCAA hockey with St. Cloud State University. The 6-2 netminder posted a 14-7-2 record with the Huskies to accompany a 2.11 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. Hrenak helped lead St. Cloud State to the top overall seed at the 2018 NCAA Tournament and was named to the NCHC's All-Rookie Team for the 2017-18 season.

Sodergran, 18, split the 2017-18 campaign between the SHL, Sweden's top division, and SuperElit, the under-20 division. The 6-2 forward was scoreless in 20 games with Linkoping HC in the SHL, as well as in four playoff games, and totaled 33 points (17-16-33) from 37 games played in the SuperElit with Linkoping HC J20.

Ingham, 18, completed his second season with the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads during the 2017-18 season. Ingham compiled a 16-22-2 record with the Steelheads to go along with a 3.65 goals against average and a .880 save percentage. The 6-4 goaltender also participated in the 2018 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January and was one of four CHL goaltenders invited to the NHL Scouting Combine in May.

