Lord Signs with Dawgs

September 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that forward Trevor Lord has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Entering his fourth professional season, Lord will get his first opportunity in the SPHL following three productive seasons in the FPHL for the Watertown Wolves and Delaware Thunder. The six-foot-two forward recorded 40 goals, 65 assists, and 286 penalty minutes over 112 regular season games since 2022, including a 70-point season (26 goals, 44 assists) in just 53 games last season. Prior to turning pro in the States, the Hamilton, Ontario native spent time in the WOSHL and WOAA, and played his junior hockey in the PJCHL and GMHL prior to that.

"Trevor had a breakout season last year in the FPHL with Watertown," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Lord. "He plays a well-rounded game offensively with a scoring touch and good playmaking skills. He's a big, physical player, and he's not afraid to go to the net."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

