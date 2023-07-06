Lopsided Loss Evens Series with Hops

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians fell behind early and never recovered Wednesday night in an 11-1 loss to the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] at Ron Tonkin Field.

Hillsboro took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, slugging the C's into submission with four more runs in the third and five in the sixth. When the dust settled, the Hops logged 17 hits - a new single-game season high surrendered by the Canadians pitching staff.

Vancouver could not figure out #22 D-Backs prospect Dylan Ray (W, 3-4), who baffled the Canadians for six scoreless stanzas that featured three hits - two singles and a Kekai Rios double - and did not allow more than one runner to reach base in any given inning.

After first baseman Lyle Lin was called upon to pitch in the eighth (the first position player to pitch for the C's this year) and put up a zero, the Canadians managed to plate their lone run of the game in the top of the ninth. Cade Doughty hit a twilight-aided bloop double and scored on a Garrett Spain single. Thanks to that run, Vancouver has still been blanked only once this year.

The C's go back to work Thursday night when #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko climbs the slope opposite Hillsboro's Spencer Giesting. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Guest broadcaster Larry Weir will have the call Thursday through Sunday with coverage available on CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

