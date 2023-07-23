Loons Pin Lugnuts, Split Series

Lansing, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (59-30) bullpen went 5.2 innings scoreless securing a 5-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (41-48) on a 68-degree cloudy Sunday at Jackson(r) Field(tm). Great Lakes split the series, winning three of six played in Michigan's capital.

Both teams combined for seven errors, four committed by Great Lakes. 22 errors were made in the series, 11 for each side. Today Lansing's last seven hitters were retired, they went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first, Colby Thomas throttled one 388 feet to make it 1-0 Lugnuts. Great Lakes responded right away. Chris Newell struck one 110 miles per hour over the right field fence, 376 feet. Newell has 21 home runs combined at the Low-A and High-A levels, tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball.

The Loons took a 2-1 lead after Lansing's first error of the game. Kenneth Betancourt singled to put runners on the corners in the top of the fourth, Dalton Rushing reached on a hit-by-pitch. Jose Dicochea's pickoff attempt at first was high and wide, which permitted Rushing to cross home.

Brennan Milone tied up the game in the bottom of the fourth, with a 401-foot home run to left field. The Lugnuts then took their first lead, with a sacrifice fly from Carlos Amaya. They reached three straight hitters with a single, walk, and fielder's choice to set up Amaya. Justin Wrobleski did not finish the inning, the first time he has not gone at least four innings since May 3rd.

Great Lakes responded with two runs in the sixth, to reclaim a lead. Taylor Young singled and was followed by a Dalton Rushing walk. Luis Diaz then loaded the bases, getting aboard on a bunt single. Chris Newell then walked on four pitches to knot up the score at three. A wild pitch in the next at-bat plated Rushing. Jose Dicochea finished the inning but took his first loss as a Lugnut.

The Great Lakes bullpen held the advantage the rest of the way. Michael Hobbs allowed just one runner to reach throwing two scoreless. Lucas Wepf loaded the bases with two base on balls and a hit-by-pitch but struck out Junior Perez with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Juan Morillo faced the minimum in the eighth and Benony Robles dominated the ninth, a nine-pitch 1-2-3 inning. Robles now has 10 saves in 11 opportunities, the third man in the Midwest League to reach double-digit saves.

The Loons fifth run was insurance in the ninth, a sacrifice fly from Luis Diaz that brought the score to 5-3.

After an off-day, the Loons return to Dow Diamond and begin a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Game one is Tuesday, July 25th, the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. It is a Hometown Heroes Night presented by HSC.

