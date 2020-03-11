Loons in Need of Host Families & Seasonal Staff

March 11, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are once again looking for special fans willing to be host families for the 2020 season. Host families play a vital role in making a player's experience with the Great Lakes Loons one that will be enjoyable, memorable and allow them to perform at their peak while playing in Midland.

"I relate it to kind of being a host family for an exchange student," host family coordinator Kathy Biskupski said. "They want a home environment and a place they can relax. (The players) truly become part of your family. They're younger guys and some are far away from home. They are just really looking for a home."

Housing a baseball player is similar to hosting an exchange student who works second shift. The Loons have a 140-game schedule that runs from April until Labor Day, with half of the games being played on the road. When players are home, they typically have to be at the field 5-6 hours before game time.

"It's truly a great experience not only for them but for the people hosting players, too," Biskupski said. "It's that feeling of being able to come back to a home in town instead of a hotel room."

Host families are not responsible for transportation and may charge a nominal amount for rent if desired. They are not required to prepare food, but if rent is charged, food is asked to be provided.

"Some families are able to help (with transportation), especially if they live outside the Midland area," Biskupski said. "They're kind of limited. They are teenagers, college students - they don't have a lot of money to spend and they just really want a home."

If you feel that being a host family is for you, or have other questions, please contact our Host Family Coordination Team (Kathy Biskupski, Michelle Servinski and Penny Robinson) at loonshostfamily@yahoo.com. You can receive more detailed information by also calling 989-837-BALL.

SEASONAL JOBS WITH THE LOONS ARE AVAILABLE

If you ever wanted to work for the Loons or you're looking to make some extra money during the summer, there's no better place than the ballpark to do just that! Currently, several jobs need applicants with the season quickly approaching.

Some jobs are front and center in the ballpark like being a Fun Flock Cast Member, Section Leader, Loon Loft Retail Associate, Ticket Taker or Bat Boy/Girl. Maybe you're a baseball nut and you want to run the scoreboard or keep stats with the official scorer up in the pressbox. You can even work in the box office as a ticket seller during the week or on game days.

We're looking for people in the area who have experience shooting video or running cameras to fill out our video production team. Just like an MLB game, we run a full television broadcast internally for all 70 home games that is streamed on MiLB.TV.

Maybe operations is the right fit for you where opportunities include: Custodial Worker, Grounds Maintenance Worker, Parking Attendant, Post-Event Cleaning.

There's also countless opportunities in our food & beverage division: Bartender, Cashier, Cook, Concessions Stand, Dishwasher, Hawker, In-Seat Vendor, Suite Attendants and more.

All these jobs are posted online at Loons.com under "Employment Opportunties". If you're interested, apply immediately! The season is a month away and we want everyone who's looking for work to have a chance to spend the summer with the Loons.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 11, 2020

Loons in Need of Host Families & Seasonal Staff - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.