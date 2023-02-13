Loons Hosting Seasonal Job Fair February 25th

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons will be hosting a seasonal job fair on Saturday, February 25, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM to fill several game-day roles for the upcoming season. The Loons are seeking outgoing, enthusiastic individuals with a passion for delivering exceptional service in a fun, unique, and fast-paced environment to be part of their valued game-day team. The event will take place on the main concourse at Dow Diamond with one-on-one interviews and immediate hirings throughout the day. Work shifts are set to begin as soon as March 13th with wages up to $15.00 per hour, based on the role.

Job seekers must be at least 16 years of age, have a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport), and be able to provide valid identification to prove eligibility to work in the United States. Minors must present a work permit completed by their parents. Updated resumes are required to receive an on-the-spot interview. Pre-registration for the job fair is strongly encouraged by filling out the form available on Loons.com to expedite the process.

Interested candidates are encouraged to bring their social security card and banking information (canceled check or statement with account and routing numbers) with them to the job fair to complete new hire paperwork if hired on the spot.

The following opportunities are available and can be applied for at the event:

- Bartender

- Bat Boy/Girl

- Dishwasher

- Food and Beverage Culinary Team Member

- Food and Beverage Inventory Supervisor

- Food and Beverage Service Team Member

- Food and Beverage Warehouse Team

- Grounds Crew Lead

- Grounds Maintenance Worker

- Janitorial/Custodial Worker

- Loon Loft Retail Associate

- Parking Attendant

- Playground Assistant

- Post-Event Cleaning Crew

- Section Leader

- Security Guard

- Stats and Scoreboard Crew

- Suite Server

"Our game day staff play such an important role in creating the total game experience for our fans," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "Dow Diamond is truly a unique place to work and our game day roles are a great way to engage with the community, and develop lasting relationships with staff and fans while being part of the Loons organization."

