Loons, Dragons Postponed for Second Consecutive Day

MIDLAND, Mich. - The game between the Great Lakes Loons and Dayton Dragons for Saturday afternoon has been postponed. The decision was made due to current conditions and the winter storm warning in effect for the remainder of the day. The game is scheduled to be made up on Sunday, April 15, as part of a doubleheader at Dow Diamond.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 1 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests beginning at 2:05 p.m., separated by a half-hour break. Friday's originally scheduled contest was also postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Dayton, with date and time to be announced at a later date.

Fans that purchased tickets for Saturday's game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2018 season, based on availability.

Following the first off day of the season and a three-game road trip, the Loons will return to Dow Diamond for a seven-game homestand April 20-26 against the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

