Loons, Dragons Postponed for Friday

MIDLAND, Mich. - The contest between the Great Lakes Loons and Dayton Dragons for Friday night has been postponed. The decision was made considering current weather and field conditions, along with the forecast throughout the rest of the evening for Midland. The game is scheduled to be made up on Saturday, April 14, as part of a doubleheader at Dow Diamond.

The Loons 5K Pennant Race will get the festivities started at 10 a.m. Gates to the ballpark will open at 1 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests beginning at 2:05 p.m., separated by a half-hour break.

Fans that purchased tickets for Friday's game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2018 season, based on availability.

The homestand is set to wrap up with Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel. Kids 12 & under will receive a food voucher upon entering the ballpark. Following the conclusion of the game, kids can also run the bases courtesy of Farm Bureau Insurance.

Following the first off day of the season and a three-game road trip, the Loons will return to Dow Diamond for a seven-game homestand from April 20-26 against the West Michigan Whitecaps and Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

