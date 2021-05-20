Loons, Dow Diamond to Operate at 100% Capacity Starting June 1st

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce that Loons games and Dow Diamond events will return to operating at 100% capacity beginning June 1st. The modification in operating capacity follows announcements made by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist from home plate at Dow Diamond on May 20th. The return to 100% capacity caps off the road to recovery for outside sports venues in the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

Starting in 2022, ticket package holders will automatically have their seats returned to their 2019 seating location. Fans who wish to have their seats relocated for the remainder of the 2021 season are asked to contact their ticket sales representative. Other key changes to Loons ticketing services:

- Normal box office hours will resume, with ticket staff available to help fans from 10 AM - 4 PM, Monday - Friday.

- Printed tickets will once again be offered for fans.

- Starting May 21st, all lawn seats for all remaining 2021 Loons games will go on sale.

- Starting May 26th, fans with ticket packages will once again be able to exchange tickets they cannot use for another game so long as exchanges are made a minimum of 24 hours before the originally scheduled game.

- Starting June 1st, all box seat tickets for all remaining 2021 Loons games will go on sale.

- Ticket package holders who have tickets that go unused may exchange them for lawn tickets for any September Loons home game.

- The remaining Loons promotional schedule will be announced on June 1st.

"After fourteen long months, we are ecstatic for Loons games to return to normal," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "This is an immensely exciting day for our staff, our players, our fans, and our colleagues throughout the great state of Michigan. We thank Governor Whitmer and her team for their leadership throughout the pandemic, for keeping Michiganders safe, and for getting us to today. Most of all, we thank our frontline workers who have shown immense bravery and made personal sacrifices to take care of all of us when we needed it the most. We wouldn't be here today without them and we are forever indebted to them. They will always hold a special place in the heart of the Loons family."

The Loons will play in front of a limitless crowd for the first time when they take on the Detroit Tigers affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps for the six-game series June 1st through June 6th. The Loons won four out of six games against the Whitecaps in Grand Rapids earlier in May. Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 Major League Baseball #1 overall draft pick, selected by the Detroit Tigers, will make his Dow Diamond debut when the Whitecaps take the field. Tickets for all six games may be purchased at Loons.com, by calling the box office at 989-837-BALL, or visiting Dow Diamond from 10 AM - 4 PM, Monday through Friday.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

