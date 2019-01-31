'Loons Celebrity Series' Centerpiece of Promo Schedule

January 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - We've enjoyed starting the new year off by filling Great Lakes Loons fans in on what we have in store "big picture-wise" for what will be the 13th season of baseball in Midland. Now that you know what's happening each day of the week at the ballpark, we have something even cooler to share.

Fans will be treated to the Loons Celebrity Series presented by MidMichigan Health that kicks off in June. Much like previous years with appearances by former Lions Lem Barney & Lomas Brown, Mr. Belding from 'Saved by the Bell', Justin Martin from 'Duck Dynasty' and Carlton from the 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air', some names and faces you've come to know and love will visit Dow Diamond.

"We couldn't be more excited to host the Loons Celebrity Series for our fans," Assistant General Manager of Marketing & Communications Matt DeVries said. "With a great partner like MidMichigan Health on board for one of our 2019 entertainment cornerstones, we think these appearances are something everyone's going to be really excited about!"

From the popular NBC comedy series 'Parks & Recreation', Jim O'Heir will be the first to pay a visit on Friday, June 7th. O'Heir portrays the lovable long-time employee Jerry Gergich and will be on hand all night to interact with fans. The Emmy award winner has also appeared on shows like 'Friends', 'ER', 'Parenthood' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. We'll be announcing the other four appearances over the next couple weeks leading up to the release of our full promotional schedule at the end of February.

Single game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale March 4th. Season ticket packages and mini-plans are on sale now!

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 31, 2019

'Loons Celebrity Series' Centerpiece of Promo Schedule - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.