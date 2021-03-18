Lookouts Tickets On-Sale March 29

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com.

This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, from May 4 - June 13. Phase one features a socially distant ballpark at reduced capacity, comprised of pod style seating with six feet between each pod. Seating pods are available in groups of one to six seats. In accordance with MLB rules, the team will have a mandated mask policy for at least the first 18 games. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available at AT&T Field in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome fans back to AT&T Field in May and our staff is working hard to make the ballpark a safe and fun environment for everyone," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We have already received tremendous support from our community, and I encourage fans to secure their seats early."

Phase two encompasses three homestands from June 22 to July 25 and go on sale May 10. Phase three goes on sale June 21 and covers games from August 3 to September 19.

The Lookouts are rolling out a brand-new digital ticket initiative for 2021. This season, all tickets are digital and able to be scanned on a phone or printed out at home. Once tickets are purchased, fans will receive their tickets by email. Tickets for the upcoming season begin at $8. Discounted tickets for children (ages 3-12), seniors and military begin at $6.

Single game tickets from the 2020 season can be exchanged for any 2021 home game based on availability. Starting March 29th, fans can exchange 2020 tickets by emailing tickets@lookouts.com with their 2020 order number, the 2021 game they would like to attend, and the email address they would like the 2021 tickets sent to.

Game times for the 2021 season have also been set. All Tuesday through Saturday games start at 7:15 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Sunday games begin at 2:15 p.m. with gates opening at 1:00 p.m. All game times and ticket phases are subject to change.

2021 promotions will be released at a later date. Season tickets, 7, 14 and 21 game mini-plans, and group outings are on-sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is now open for business Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face-masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, March 27, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Opening Day for the team's upcoming 2021 season is slated for Tuesday, May 4.

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Picnic Servers Ushers

Beer Pourers (must be at least 18 years old) Concessions Workers Concessions Cooks

Concession Stand Cashiers Camera Operators Grounds Crew

Team Store Attendants Ticket Scanners Press Box Staff

Customer Service Representatives Bag Checkers Ticket Office Staff

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are also encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event. Applicants will be required to wear face coverings, should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair, and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

