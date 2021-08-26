Lookouts Score Early & Often in Victory over Tennessee

19 hits from the Chattanooga Lookouts has powered the team to a 13-7 victory over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday night. The win is Chattanooga's third in a row, and second to start the series against the visiting Smokies.

The Lookouts scored early and often in the win, only failing to drive a run across the plate in the fourth inning. Outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola was the star on the night, racking up five singles and a pair of runs in the game. He was not the only one to enjoy a strong night at the plate, as all nine Chattanooga hitters in the lineup had at least a hit and a run scored.

The scoring started in the opening frame as Lorenzo Cedrola scored the first of his two runs on a wild pitch, before center fielder Brian Rey plated the second run of the inning on an RBI base hit. The lead quickly became four in the third inning when Matt Lloyd hit his fifth home run of the season and second in as many nights. Wilson Garcia also hit his second long ball of the series, this one a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning for his 14th home run on the campaign.

When Drew Mount went yard in the 8th inning the game was out of reach for Tennessee, but Cedrola would have one more hit in him as he drove across Chattanooga's 13th run of the contest with an RBI single.

The 13 runs are the most that the Lookouts have scored against the Smokies this season and are tied for their second-most in a single game for 2021.

Chattanooga will try to make it three from three in the homestand tomorrow night when their right-hander Ricky Salinas goes up against Smokies right Caleb Kilian with first pitch set for 7:15 PM.

