Lookouts Release 2019 Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2019 schedule. On Thursday, April 4 at 6:15 p.m., the Lookouts will make their return as a Cincinnati Reds affiliate when the Montgomery Biscuits come to town for Opening Day at AT&T Field!

The team's first homestand of 2019 not only opens on a Thirsty Thursday, but also includes the first Fireworks Friday of the season! Next year features 10 Thirsty Thursdays, 11 Fireworks Fridays and 11 Saturdays. The Lookouts will also be offering great family friendly promotions including, Autograph Sundays, 10 Kids Eat Free Mondays presented by Northshore Pediatric Dentistry, and the return of Kids Run the Bases after every single Lookouts home game.

After the opening homestand fans will have plenty of chances to catch the team in April as they host 15 games in the first month. In May, the team will play 15 home contests including a 10-game homestand and three games over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26. The team's home first half wraps up on Thursday, June 6 with the All-Star Break slated for June 17 - 19.

The second half of the season begins with a five-game homestand on Thursday, June 20. In July the Lookouts kick off the month with their Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4 at 6:15 p.m. culminating with the team's annual Fireworks Extravaganza! The team's home schedule wraps up on August 27.

The Lookouts full slate of 2019 promotions will be released at a later date. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

