Lookouts Hiring Fair this Saturday

Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, February 8, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Last year, the team hired over 100 game day employees at this event.

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Suite Cooks Picnic Servers

Club Servers (must be at least 18 years old) Food Service Staff Grill Cooks

Vendors (must be at least 18 years old) Concession Stand Cashiers Team Mascot

Team Store Attendants Ushers Bat Boys

Ticket Takers / Gate Greeters Press Box Staff Promotions

Ticket Office Attendants Grounds Crew Camera Ops

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event.

For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

The Lookouts 2020 season begins on April 9 when the Lookouts faceoff against the Jackson Generals at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for next season, including season tickets and mini-plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

