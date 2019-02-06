Lookouts FanFest Set for Saturday, March 9th

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Saturday, March 9 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM the Lookouts will be hosting their annual FanFest at AT&T Field. This free rain-or-shine event features a variety of entertainment for the entire family ranging from ballpark tours to National Anthem Auditions.

For the eighth straight year FanFest will mark the first day of single game tickets sales. Tickets for all 70 home games will be available for purchase in person at the Lookouts Ticket Office. That morning fans will want to be sure to get their tickets to the team's popular July 4 Independence Day Celebration and Used Car Night on Saturday, August 10 presented by TVFCU.

Fans will even be able to secure their seats to all of the team's premier promotional dates including every Fireworks Friday, the ZOOperstars! on Saturday, April 6 and July 27, and Star Wars Night on Saturday, April 27. Tickets to these nights and the rest of the Lookouts home games will be available for purchase online and over the phone beginning on Monday, March 11 at 10:00 AM.

Along with the ability to buy tickets to this year's best games fans will also have the chance to tour the stadium, take photos on the field, buy discounted team merchandise, check out the speed of their fastball, purchase game-used memorabilia in the clubhouse, and take part in numerous other games, giveaways and activities. Everyone's favorite mascot Looie, will also be at the park taking pictures and signing autographs.

This year the team will also be holding their annual National Anthem Auditions during FanFest. Open auditions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. All vocal performances must be a cappella and only traditional renditions of The Star Spangled Banner will be considered for selection.

The Lookouts season begins on April 4 when the Lookouts face the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. To secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office today at 423-267-4TIX.

