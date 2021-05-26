Lookouts Fall to Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts have fallen to the Tennessee Smokies 11-3 on Wednesday night. The visitors scored four runs in the 4th inning and five in the 8th inning as the Lookouts dropped to a 12-8 record on the season.

Chattanooga did mount a brief comeback in the fourth inning, as Leonardo Rivas's third double of the season put runners at second and third with two outs. That brought Brian Rey to the plate, who in just his fourth game at Double-A plated a pair with a two-RBI single. Infielder Alejo Lopez hit his seventh double of the season to now sit tied second among Double-A South hitters in that category. The hit also extended his current hitting streak to four games and took his average on the season to .373.

The Lookouts will send southpaw Connor Curlis to the hill tomorrow night seeking his second victory of the season. He'll toe the rubber opposite Smokies starter Luis Lugo,

