Lookouts Drop Both Games of DH to Barons

September 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts saw their 7-game win streak come to an end tonight, as they dropped both games of Saturday's doubleheader to the Barons.

In the first game, Birmingham jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Chattanooga attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh but fell short. In the loss, Byrd Tenerowicz hit his 13th home run of the season.

The second game started out similar to game one. Once again Birmingham jumped out to an early lead, this time a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The away team's pitchers combined to only allow two hits and struck out nine.

Chattanooga had a scheduled bullpen day and threw four relievers over seven innings. Matt Pidich and Alexis Diaz each had scoreless innings.

Tomorrow is the last game of the seven-game series and Chattanooga is looking to get back on track. Dylan Baker is taking the mound for the home squad in the 2:15 p.m. matinee.

