Lookouts Current Series against Smokies Canceled
August 26, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - As testing and contact tracing continues for members of the Chicago Cubs organization, we have canceled our games against the Tennessee Smokies through Sunday. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.
The Lookouts homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning on August 31, is expected to be played as scheduled.
Lookouts tickets from August 26 through August 29 are exchangeable for any remaining 2021 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged by phone by calling 423-267-4849 or by email at tickets@lookouts.com. Fans are encouraged to include their order number in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability.
