Lookouts Announce 2023 Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2023 schedule. On Thursday, April 6, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Five days later the team comes home to kick off their 2023 season against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 11.

The full schedule features 69 home games including 11 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, and 12 Saturdays. This season marks the return of Fireworks Fridays, starting on April 14 and ending on September 15.

Once again, the Lookouts season will be split into two halves, with the 2023 All-Star Break taking place from July 11-13. After the break the Mississippi Braves will come to Chattanooga for a second time, playing three games at AT&T Field from July 14-16. This series will be the first time in 14 years that the Braves have come to Chattanooga twice in a season.

The 2023 regular season caps off with a final six games against the Birmingham Barons at home from September 12-17.

The Lookouts 2023 game times and their 2023 promotions will be released at a later date. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

