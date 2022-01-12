Lookouts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning/catching coach Nate Irving.

This season will be Jose Moreno's third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season Moreno served as the manager of the Class A Dayton Dragons, where he led the team to a 65-55 record. Prior to joining the Reds organization in 2020, Moreno spent 19 years with the Mariners organization including serving four years as their Latin American field coordinator. Moreno has also previously managed the Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League, leading them to back-to-back Venezuelan Winter League titles in 2019 and 2020.

Joining Moreno on staff as the team's pitching coach is former Lookouts pitcher Rob Wooten. Wooten is returning for his second season after overseeing the team's pitching staff in 2021. In 2019, the former Major Leaguer started six games for the Lookouts and finished the year in Triple-A with the Louisville Bats.

Hitting coach Eric Ricardson will begin his first season with the Lookouts and his first in the Reds organization. Richardson has spent the previous two years running his own select baseball organization that worked with more than 250 players. The former White Sox draftee also has several years of coaching experience, spending time in the Phillies and White Sox organizations.

Rounding out the coaching staff is game planning/catching coach Nate Irving. Irving will be beginning his first season working for a minor league affiliate. Since 2019, Irving has been the bullpen catcher on manager David Bell's Major League coaching staff, working in various capacities. Before his tenure with the Reds, Irving was the graduate assistant baseball coach at the University of Virginia.

Next year the Lookouts will also welcome Ryan Ross, who will be in his first year as the team's athletic trainer, and Trey Strickland, who will be returning for his second season as the Lookouts strength and conditioning coach.

