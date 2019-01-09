Lookouts Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Pat Kelly will be the manager of the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2019 season. Kelly previously managed the Lookouts from 1993 to 1994. Kelly will be joined by pitching coach Danny Darwin, hitting coach Daryle Ward, bench coach Darren Bragg, athletic trainer Tyler Moos and strength and condition coach, Joseph Miranda.

"I am excited to be back managing in Chattanooga," new Lookouts manager Pat Kelly said. "This city is one of my favorites, and I am looking forward to a great season."

Kelly rejoins the Lookouts after beginning last year as the Louisville Bats manager and finishing the season as the Reds interim bench coach. Prior to that, the former catcher was at the helm of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for three seasons where he led the team to three straight playoff berths. In 2017, his Blue Wahoos finished as co-Southern League Champions, sharing the title with the Lookouts. Overall, this will be Kelly's 15th season managing in the Reds organization and 12th straight.

New pitching coach Danny Darwin is also rejoining the Lookouts. Darwin spent 2010 with the Lookouts as their pitching coach, under manager Carlos Subero, while a member of the Dodgers organization. Last season, he took over for Mack Jenkins as the Cincinnati Reds' pitching coach on April 19th. This will be Darwin's fourth stint in the Southern League after previous tenures with Pensacola in 2016-2018 and Jacksonville from 2006-2007.

Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be entering his first season in Double-A after spending last year with the Class-A Dayton Dragons. In his position Ward helped develop several top Reds prospects including 2018 first round draft pick Jonathan India and 2017 second rounder Stuart Fairchild.

In 2019, the Lookouts fourth coach will be former major leaguer Darren Bragg. Bragg served as the bench coach for the Louisville Bats last season and will be beginning his 13th year in the Reds organization. He previously enjoyed a 14-year professional playing career that included stints with nine different organizations.

The team's coaching staff is rounded out by Tyler Moos and Joseph Miranda. Moos has spent the last three seasons with the Blue Wahoos as their athletic trainer and was named the Southern League trainer of the year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society in 2017. Miranda is in his second year as the Reds Double-A strength and conditioning coach.

Kelly's first game as manager takes place at home on April 4 when the Lookouts face off against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

2019 Field Staff

Manager - Pat Kelly

Pitching Coach - Danny Darwin

Hitting Coach - Daryle Ward

Bench Coach - Darren Bragg

