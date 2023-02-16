Lookouts & the Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announce 2023 Negro League Appreciation Weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center announce Negro League Appreciation Weekend at AT&T Field in partnership with Food City. This two-day celebration will take place on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 during the Lookouts games against the Birmingham Barons. On Friday night the team will shoot off postgame fireworks and on Saturday the team will give out commemorative pennants to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

"Last year's Negro League Appreciation Weekend was such a wonderful and impactful event," said President of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center Paula Wilkes. "We are thrilled to be able to once again celebrate the legacy of the Negro League with the Chattanooga community."

On Negro League Appreciation Weekend, the Lookouts will wear Chattanooga Choo-Choo jerseys to honor the minor league Negro League team that played at Engel Stadium from 1940 - 1946. The Barons will don the jerseys of the Birmingham Black Barons who were members of the inaugural Negro Southern League in 1920.

The two games between the Choo-Choos and the Black Barons will also feature appearances from former Negro League players. On each night, the Negro League alumni will be honored and available for autographs during the game.

Individual tickets for Negro League Appreciation Weekend go on sale on Monday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, including the team's home opener on April 11, call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4849.

