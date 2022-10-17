Looking Back on Our 2022 Community Impact

Thanks to you, Larks Fans, we used FUN to make a difference in our community this season. 2022 marked our biggest community impact yet. We recognized rockstar readers, honorable heroes and future leaders. We donated dozens of teddy bears, pounds of food and thousands of dollars to local nonprofits and organizations dedicated to our community.

"There is a reason why Bismarck and Mandan are two of the greatest communities. You gave donations, you nominated teachers and you supported us every step of the way. Thank you Bis-Man for all of your support. We look forward to continuing to positively impact this place we call home," John Bollinger, Larks team owner and CEO said.

Here's how a glimpse of how your support helped make an impact this season:

Larks Reading Program, powered by Farmers Union Insurance

The Larks Reading Program encouraged more than 12,500 students and 689 classrooms to reach their reading goals. This FREE program rewarded Lark-tacular prizes to bookworm students during National Reading Month.

Jersey Food Drive, powered by Farmers Union Insurance

YOU helped us create the largest and FASTEST single-day food drive in North Dakota! Your donations helped us collect 3,832 pounds of food for the Great Plains Food Bank which provided 3,193 meals to those in need.

Donations. Donations. Donations.

We gave back more than $102,000 to community organizations and nonprofits alike during the 2022 season. This came through donations, Miracle Minutes and 50/50 raffles and more.

Kids Choice Awards: Teacher Edition powered by Lignite Energy Council

Students from across the state nominated 113 outstanding teachers for their commitment to educational excellence inside and outside the classroom. We recognized every teacher for their dedication to today's youth during our annual Kids' Choice Awards: Teacher Edition game.

Hidden Hometown Heroes, powered by Scheels and Bismarck Magazine

We celebrated 15 local community heroes who have helped preserve Bismarck's rich history in honor of Bismarck's 150th anniversary.

Home Run for Life, powered by Sanford Health

We honored the amazing feats of seven resilient individuals during our celebratory Home Run for Life recognition. Each of these individuals overcome a serious illness or disease and have remained steadfast in their health journey.

Kids of the Month, powered by MDU Resources Group

We awarded nine outstanding, bright and service-focused kids for their efforts in leadership, entrepreneurial excellence and community service. Our Kid of the Year also received a $1,000 scholarship.

Team of the Month, powered by Bravera

Three incredible teams wowed the crowd as our Teams of the Month. Each team demonstrated top-level sportsmanship, service and success.

Each and every program you participate in is impactful. We want to continue to support and give back to you, our fans, the community and our state by building and growing our community footprint year-after-year. As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we are excited for the continued development of our community programs with the support of our new 501(c)(3), the Larks Community FUNd.

