Looking At: Round 1, Game 2

Pacific Division Semi-Final, Game 2

Tucson (1-0) at San Jose (0-1)

Series: TUC, 1-0

7:00 PM PST, SAP Center, San Jose, California

Referees: #34 Stephen Reneau, #44 Furman South

Linesmen: #53 Bevan Mills, #43 Steven Berry

SERIES SO FAR: Lane Pederson's goal with 1:15 to play in regulation Thursday night catapulted the Roadrunners to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. Tucson leads the best-of-five series, 1-0. Adin Hill matched a season-high mark with 36 saves. 11 players on Tucson's roster made their postseason debuts in the win, including all four goal scorers: Dakota Mermis, Ryan MacInnis, Lane Pederson, and Dylan Strome.

THEY BITE BACK: The Barracuda, who have qualified for the Calder Cup playoffs every year since relocating from Worcester, Massachusetts prior to the 2015-16 campaign, have never lost two-straight games to begin a series. They have dropped the opening game of a series on three occasions, but have responded with a Game 2 win each time.

CONSISTENT CROUSE: With his assist on Dylan Strome's empty-net marker Thursday night, Lawson Crouse extended his point streak to nine games, a run of efficient offensive production that began on March 25. He's totaled 12 points (7G, 5A) during that span.

THEY SAID IT: "I think it's our job to stay even-keel. We know that we've got to be better and that they're going to make a big push to get the split on home ice, it's a huge game for them, it's a huge game for us." - Andrew Campbell, on approaching Game 2.

GROOVIN': Since returning to the Roadrunners on March 16 from his last NHL recall, Adin Hill is 6-1-1, including three shutouts. Hill stopped the first 25 shots he faced in Game 1 on Thursday night, making 36 saves total.

LATE-GAME LANE: Arguably the biggest goal scored of the season to-date was Lane Pederson's late-game strike Thursday night with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Including his Game 1 tally, Pederson has now scored four goals with under two minutes to play in the third period this year. His goal on March 31st with 37 seconds left on the clock pushed the Roadrunners to a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild, clinching the club's first-ever playoff berth.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS:

GAME 2: Tucson at San Jose - Tonight, 7:00 PM - WATCH | LISTEN

GAME 3: Tucson vs. San Jose - April 25, 7:05 PM - TICKETS

*GAME 4: Tucson vs. San Jose - April 27, 7:05 PM - TICKETS

*GAME 5: Tucson vs. San Jose - April 28, 7:05 PM - TICKETS

*if necessary

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE: You can catch tonight's action on AHL Live. Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Tom Callahan will have the radio call on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

