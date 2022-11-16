Longwell Named Rawlings "Finest in the Field"

Mequon, WI - Chinooks pitcher and first baseman, Aidan Longwell (Kent State) has been named one of Rawling's Finest in the Field. The annual award is handed out to a Northwoods League player at each position and is based on their overall field percentage. Longwell was given the award at the pitcher position where he had a perfect .1000 fielding percentage. All award winners receive a Rawlings engraved trophy.

Longwell was a two-way player for the Chinooks. He spilt time between first base and pitching. Aidan took the mound on seven different occasions this past summer. Besides his perfect field percentage while pitching, he ended the season with a 2-0 record and a 3.38 ERA. In his seven appearances, he had a shutout performance in six of them.

While spending time at first base, he had a .994 fielding percentage in 44 games. At the plate, Longwell hit .243 with 37 hits, 26 runs, 4 HR's and 26 RBI's.

Congrats to Aidan on his accomplishment of being named a Rawlings Finest in the Field.

