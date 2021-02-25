Longtime Voice of the Redbirds Steve Selby Retires

February 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - From the inaugural game in AutoZone Park history, through the most recent season two decades later, Steve Selby's voice has been a constant presence describing Memphis Redbirds' action on the airwaves.

After 20 seasons in Memphis, spanning over 4,500 games, and 34 seasons overall in Minor League Baseball, Selby has announced his retirement from the broadcast booth.

"What an honor it has been to broadcast the last 34 years, mostly for the Redbirds. The fans in Memphis and St Louis have been terrific," Selby said. "The 4,000 games have flown by, but the time is right to step away from the mic. Thank you, Memphis!"

As fans reminisce on their favorite Redbirds moments, Selby's voice is undoubtedly right alongside the memories. Descriptive and efficient with his words and phrases, Selby is well-regarded for his ability to strike just the right tone to accompany the action on the field.

"From Albert Pujols to Jack Flaherty, four league championships, a Triple-A National Championship, and so many memorable nights at AutoZone Park, Steve's voice will forever be linked to Redbirds history," Craig Unger, Memphis Redbirds President said. "Steve has been the soundtrack of summer for a generation of baseball fans. We wish him the best in retirement."

In 2018, Selby was behind the microphone for the Redbirds' second-straight Pacific Coast League title and first Triple-A National Championship. About a week later, on Sept. 22, 2018, Selby received "The Call" to the big leagues and made his Major League debut at Busch Stadium to call part of the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the San Francisco Giants.

"Steve has lived the history of the Memphis Redbirds, seeing hundreds of players move up to St. Louis," Peter B. Freund, Principal Owner of the Memphis Redbirds said. "It was a very well-deserved call when Steve had the opportunity to do play-by-play in the big leagues at Busch Stadium. We now look forward to honoring Steve and his legacy with the Redbirds this spring or summer at AutoZone Park."

Selby's arrival in Memphis followed stints with the Kinston Eagles (1986), Durham Bulls (1987-90), Sumter Flyers (1991), Huntsville Stars (1992-95) and Nashville Sounds (1996-99).

It's been a while since he has been in those communities, but fans likely remember hearing Selby describe the action.

(Players in Kinston have probably tried to forget his stint as the team bus driver.)

But Redbirds fans in Memphis?

To them, Selby's cadence has been as much a part of Redbirds games as the barbeque nachos, cold beer, and warm summer nights in Downtown Memphis.

After 34 seasons, Selby has unplugged the microphone and turned off the lights in his radio booth.

But for this baseball lifer, it just means next season he'll have a new vantage point to experience America's Pastime.

The team will be announcing plans to honor Selby during the 2021 Season at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.