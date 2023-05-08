Longtime Equipment Manager Billy Welker Retires

May 8, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After years of dedicated service, Billy Welker, the equipment manager for the Huntsville Havoc, has announced his retirement.

Starting his professional career with the Fort Wayne Komets in 1987, Welker has worked over 2,000 professional games with the Komets, Albany Choppers, Bellingham Ice Hawks, Tulsa Oilers, San Antonio Iguanas, Shreveport Mudbugs, and the Havoc. In addition to his illustrious ice hockey career, he also worked in professional roller hockey, baseball, and arena football. During his career, he was

Welker has been a fixture with the Havoc for over a decade, working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the team was always equipped and ready to hit the ice. His contributions were invaluable to the team's success.

"I've had a great time working with the Havoc," Welker said. "It's been an honor to be a part of such a great organization, and I'm grateful for all of the memories I've made here. I wouldn't have been able to do what I do without the support of my amazing wife Tonya, son Duncan, and daughter Annie."

During his tenure with the Havoc, Welker witnessed some of the team's greatest moments, including their back-to-back championship wins in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. His commitment to the team and his attention to detail played a crucial role in helping the Havoc achieve their goals.

"Billy has been an integral part of the Havoc family, and we are grateful for his many years of service," Executive General Manager and former Head Coach Glenn Detulleo said. "His dedication to the team and his work ethic will be missed, but we wish him all the best in his retirement."

Welker's retirement marks the end of an era for the Huntsville Havoc, but his legacy will undoubtedly live on. His tireless dedication to the team and his love of the game have left a lasting impact on the organization and everyone he worked with.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.