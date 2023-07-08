Longballs From Ortiz and Allen Spur Kingsport's Sweep Over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, Va. - Kingsport is the hottest team in the Appalachian League. Now, they're doing it with the backing of the home run ball as home runs from Deniel Ortiz and Payton Allen spurred Kingsport to a 6-4 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Friday night at Bowen Field.

Ortiz's home run in the top of the fourth broke the scoreless tie. For Deniel, it was home run number six of the season, and it gave Kingsport the 1-0 lead.

That lead wouldn't last long as, in the bottom of the fourth, Blake Guerin mashed his sixth homer of the season for Bluefield, scoring himself and Jack Doyle to give Bluefield the lead 2-1. Bluefield picked up their third run in the fifth as Doyle singled home Tyvon Moore.

The game then went quiet until the seventh inning. Two walks, a hit by pitch, two throwing errors and a sacrifice bunt laid down by Mayes White scored three of Kingsport's four runs in the inning. Carson Queck was credited with a steal of home plate which brought the score to 5-3 in favor of Kingsport.

Bluefield immediately answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI groundout by Jack Johnston, bringing it to a one-run game, 5-4.

Kingsport then picked up insurance on Payton Allen's first home run of the year, hit off the top of the left field wall and over, giving Kingsport all they needed to hang on for the win.

Kingsport reliever Cade Nelson worked a scoreless frame, picking up a strikeout as well as his first win of the year. Owen Kovacs picked up his first save of year, striking out two of the final three batters of the game. Bluefield reliever Garrett Coiner was hit with the loss.

Kingsport returns home for the weekend as they welcome the Greeneville Flyboys to town for the first time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

