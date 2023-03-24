Long-Time Announcer Steve Klauke to Retire as the "Voice of the BeesÃ¢ÂÂ Following 2023 Season

March 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY â¯- Steve Klauke, the voice of Salt Lake baseball since the arrival of the Buzz in 1994, announcedâ¯todayâ¯thatâ¯heâ¯will retire as the radioâ¯broadcasterâ¯for the Salt Lake Bees following theâ¯2023 season.â¯

"As I enter my 29th season, I have decided that now is the best time to hang up the microphone. I want to thank the fans for their support and hope everyone has had as much fun listening as I have had broadcasting," said Klauke. "I am looking forward to calling the 2023 season and taking one last trip around the league."

Klauke won the Utah Sportscaster of the Year Award three times, winning in 1995, 2014 and 2016. Heâ¯was alsoâ¯named Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year in 2014.â¯The veteran sportscasterâ¯will continue his work as theâ¯radioâ¯voice of Weber State football and men's basketball, where he has served as theâ¯Wildcats'â¯broadcaster sinceâ¯2015.â¯â¯

"The Miller family wishes Steve unlimited enjoyment in his retirement," said Gail Miller, co-founder and owner of the Larry H. Miller Company. "He has not only been a dedicated long-time employee but also a true fan of the Salt Lake Bees. We will always treasure and honor the immeasurable impact he has had on sports in Utah. Steve will forever be remembered as 'the voice of the Bees' and holds a special place in our hearts."

Whenâ¯Triple-A Baseball returned to Salt Lake City in 1994, Klauke came back home to the broadcast booth as the voice of the Buzz. Since then, heâ¯hasâ¯called 4,034 regular season and playoff games,â¯punctuatedâ¯nearly 4,000â¯Bees home runs with his signature "it's up there, it's out there, it's gone!"â¯callâ¯and put the exclamation point on 2,011 Salt Lake victories with "handshakes andâ¯high-fives all around!"â¯â¯

"Steve is an anchor in the Utah sports community and has built a legacy as the voice of the Bees," said Steve Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Company. "His dedication and passion for baseball have inspired and created countless memories for Bees fans. We want to congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement and thank him for his remarkable contributions to our team and the community."

Originally from the Chicago area, Klauke came to Utah in 1991 as a pre-game,â¯halftimeâ¯and post-game show host for the Utah Jazz and hosted a daily sports talk show on KISN. In addition to his work with the Bees and Weber State, Klauke has broadcast games for theâ¯Jazz, Los Angeles Angels,â¯Toronto Blue Jays, University of Utah, Utah Grizzlies andâ¯Utah Flash.â¯Steve and his wife, Sue, live in Sandy and have two children,â¯Adamâ¯and Lisa. â¯

"Steve is an icon in the Utah media market and, in my opinion, the best play-by-play announcer in baseball at any level," said Bees president Marc Amicone. "I will miss hearing his voice on the airwaves during Bees games. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement and look forward to seeing Steve and Sue at the ballpark as fans in the upcoming years."â¯

The Bees begin the 2023 season with a three-game Opening Weekend series against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 31. All three games during Opening Weekend will be played at 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.â¯The season will wrap up with Klauke's final game behind the microphone on Sunday, September 24.â¯ Klauke's live broadcast of all 150 Bees games during the 2023 campaign can be heard on KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM/1280 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.