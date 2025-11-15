Long Island Nets vs. Maine Celtics - Game Highlights
Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2025
- College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Sweeps Boom, 132-123 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory against Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Charge Down the Herd - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row - Raptors 905
- Herd Storms Back from 19-Point Deficit, Edged by Cleveland at the Buzzer - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Roll to First Win of Season - Maine Celtics
- Magic Top Squadron in Kissimmee - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Long Island Nets Stories
- Long Island Falls to Capital City to Split Opening Weekend
- Long Island Pulls Away Late to Defeat Go-Go in Season Opener
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season
- Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Roster
- Long Island Nets Announce Training Camp Roster