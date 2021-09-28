Long Island Ducks Team up with the Long Island Association, Long Island Cares & Jpmorgan Chase for Small Business Night

September 28, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Long Island's small business owners, so the Long Island Ducks have teamed up with the Long Island Association (LIA), Long Island Cares and JPMorgan Chase to thank and recognize them during the Ducks home game on Friday, October 1.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Long Island's economy and although they are resilient, many are still recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. We hope this Small Business Night will highlight the challenges they are still facing and encourage people to shop local, while also providing a fun night out with Long Island's hometown team, the Ducks," said Matt Cohen, President & CEO of the Long Island Association.

"We're excited to partner with the LIA on this important event," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We appreciate how active the LIA is in supporting small businesses, especially those affected by the pandemic as dramatically as we were. We look forward to everyone joining us on Friday, October 1, for a night of fun with your hometown team."

"Long Island Cares is excited to join the LIA in promoting the important work that they do to focus on the needs of small businesses in the Long Island Region. Small businesses comprise nearly 90% of the business community on Long Island, and the LIA recognizes how important this is to ensure that our economy remains strong. We look forward to sharing information and ideas as part of the LIA Small Business Night with the Long Island Ducks," said Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, Inc.

"Long Island small businesses are vital to our local and national economy, and remain integral to the success of our communities - large and small," said Neal Pollack, Executive Director, Business Banking, JPMorgan Chase. "JPMorgan Chase is proud to support the LIA Small Business Night and recognize these entrepreneurs who continue to inspire us through their resilience, passion and hard work."

The LIA's Chief Economist John Rizzo predicts that Long Island's job recovery may not rebound until the end of 2022 at the earliest, primarily due to inflation and the impact of the Delta variant. An LIA study released in May 2021 found that approximately 10,000 of Long Island's 60,000 small downtown businesses have closed in the past year. The LIA has worked throughout the pandemic to connect businesses with resources, including loans and grants, and provide business owners with information about policies that impact them.

Chambers of Commerce and small business owners can contact Stacey Sikes, Vice President for Government Affairs and Communications, at ssikes@longislandassociation.org to receive a discount code for tickets for the Small Business Night Presented by the LIA, Long Island Cares, and JPMorgan Chase.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.