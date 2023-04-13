Long Innings Spell Trouble as Ports Downed 14-2 by Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies collected 16 hits and scored in all but one inning as the Ports dropped a 14-2 decision on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies (3-2) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, Ryan Ritter blooped a single into left center field to score Andy Perez from second base to give Fresno a 1-0 lead.

The Ports (1-4) swung the bats well against Fresno starter Blake Adams and came back to tie the game in the top of the second inning. Back-to-back singles by T.J. Schofield-Sam and Jose Mujica put runners on first and third with nobody out. Robert Puason then bounced into a double play allowing Schofield-Sam to score from third base to tie the game at one.

Fresno wasted no time in reclaiming the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. With runners on the corners and two outs, Jake Snider grounded a single up the middle to score Parker Kelly from second base to put the Grizzlies back on top 2-1. Kody Huff then singled to left center to score Luis Mendez, who walked to start the frame, from second base making it 3-1.

With four runs in the fourth, the Grizzlies added on to their lead. Stockton reliever Wander Guante walked Mendez to start the inning, and a single up the middle by Perez put runners on the corners. After a strikeout, Huff hit a sharp ground ball to short that took a bad hop off Puason's chest for an error, allowing Mendez to score to make it 4-1. Robby Martin followed with a two-run double to left center, and two batters later Cole Stillwell roped a two-out double down the line to score another to give the Grizzlies a 7-1 lead.

Fresno added two more runs in the fifth, three in the sixth, and single runs in the seventh and eighth to finish the scoring.

Along with their 16 hits, Grizzly hitters worked 11 walks against six Ports pitchers.

Colby Thomas drove in the Ports' only other run with a two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.

Fresno starter Blake Adams (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs while scattering eight hits and striking out four over five innings. Jake Pfennigs (0-1) took the loss for the Ports allowing three runs on two hits in 1.1 innings while striking out two and walking three in his second start of the season.

With the series even at one game apiece, the Ports will look to take the edge in Fresno this week behind Yehizon Sanchez in game three on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm.

