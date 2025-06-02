Long-Distance BANGERS!| USL Jägermeister Cup Goal of the Round: Round 2 Nominees

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The second round of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup produced some spectacular finishes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Jägermeister Cup Fans' Choice Goal of the Round below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.