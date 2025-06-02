Long-Distance BANGERS!| USL Jägermeister Cup Goal of the Round: Round 2 Nominees
June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The second round of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup produced some spectacular finishes! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Jägermeister Cup Fans' Choice Goal of the Round below. Voting runs through Thursday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET.
