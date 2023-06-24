Long-Balls Carry Quakes to Another Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes slugged a pair of homers and used another great day from the bullpen in a 4-1 victory over Lake Elsinore at LoanMart Field on Saturday night.

Rayne Doncon (11) smacked the game-winner and Nick Biddison (7) went yard for some extra insurance, as the Quakes won the series by taking their fourth win in five games.

One night after being shut out, Lake Elsinore got on the board in the first inning, as Albert Fabian's two-out RBI single against Jeisson Cabrera chased home Graham Pauley for a 1-0 lead.

Their offense would not be heard from again, as Sauryn Lao, Ben Serenkuma (1-0), Liam Doolan and Madison Jeffrey combined to go 8.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

Doncon's home run put the Quakes in front for good against Storm starter Henry Williams, making it 2-1 in the fourth.

Biddison was responsible for two insurance runs, as he homered in the sixth and then doubled home Kyle Nevin to make it 4-1 in the eighth.

Serenkuma (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings in his Rancho debut for the win, while Jeffrey earned his team-leading seventh save with a scoreless ninth.

Rancho (2-0, 41-27) is scheduled to start Julio Urías on rehab on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in the series-finale. Dodger rehabbers are sponsored by Yaamava' Resort and Casino. Lake Elsinore will throw Miguel Mendez (0-1) in the finale.

Sunday will be a Goodr Sunny Sunday and kids will "Run the Bases" after the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

