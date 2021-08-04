Long Ball Proves Costly

Three home runs helped to sink the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-48) on Tuesday night at PK Park as the team fell 11-4 to the Eugene Emeralds. Former University of Oregon standout Kyle Kasser had two of Tri-City's six hits in his return to the stadium where he played at during his college career.

The Dust Devils surrendered three home runs to the Emeralds, including a grand slam to Sean Roby in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tri-City scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth inning, cutting Eugene's advantage to just a three-run lead. The manageable deficit disappeared for the Dust Devils after Roby's blast once again gave the Emeralds a seven-run edge.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Luis Alvarado to the mound. Everett will counter with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng.

