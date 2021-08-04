Long Ball Proves Costly
August 4, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
Three home runs helped to sink the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-48) on Tuesday night at PK Park as the team fell 11-4 to the Eugene Emeralds. Former University of Oregon standout Kyle Kasser had two of Tri-City's six hits in his return to the stadium where he played at during his college career.
The Dust Devils surrendered three home runs to the Emeralds, including a grand slam to Sean Roby in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tri-City scored all four of their runs in the top of the sixth inning, cutting Eugene's advantage to just a three-run lead. The manageable deficit disappeared for the Dust Devils after Roby's blast once again gave the Emeralds a seven-run edge.
Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Luis Alvarado to the mound. Everett will counter with right-hander Kai-Wei Teng.
For more information regarding tickets for upcoming home games visit www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the team's office at (509) 544-8789.
• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...
High-A West League Stories from August 4, 2021
- Long Ball Proves Costly - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Marlowe Named High-A West July Player of the Month - Everett AquaSox
- Top Giants Prospect Marco Luciano Joins Emeralds Roster - Eugene Emeralds
- Spokane Solo Shots Sink 'Sox, 9-1ÃÂ - Everett AquaSox
- Three Long Balls Spark 9-1 Win in Series Opener - Spokane Indians
- Van Eyk, 'Pen Backed by Big Inning as C's Win - Vancouver Canadians
- Murphy Makes Mark as Ems Dominate Dust Devils - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Dust Devils Stories
- Long Ball Proves Costly
- Dust Devils Road Recap vs. Hillsboro Hops
- Tough Inning Costs Tri-City
- Difficult Start Hobbles Dust Devils
- Pina Impresses in Series Opening Win