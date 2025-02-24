Lone Star Standouts Earn Weekly Honors

League One Volleyball's week seven Players of the Week awards are an all-Texas affair as Jordan Thompson of LOVB Houston and Kotoe Inoue of LOVB Austin have been recognized for their standout play last week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

LOVB Houston opposite hitter Jordan Thompson played just one of Houston's two matches last week, but it was another amazing performance as she landed 20 kills on 35 attempts while LOVB Houston swept LOVB Omaha on February 20. Along with her .486 attack efficiency, Jordan added a pair of service aces and a block for 23 total points.

Jordan now leads LOVB Pro with 106 kills and 120 points and is second in both kills and points per set. Her totals don't even include the 59 kills she made February 14-16 to earn LOVB Classic MVP as stats from the in-season tournament do not count towards the regular season.

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

LOVB Austin libero Kotoe Inoue earned Player of the Week honors after tallying 30 digs in two strong defensive performances. Against LOVB Houston February 20, she played as a defensive specialist, making 10 digs, 11 receptions with a 63.6% in-system mark and a pair of assists as Austin earned its first win over their in-state foe.

The next day against LOVB Salt Lake, Inoue starred as Austin's libero, making 20 digs and saving 76.9 percent of the attacks hit in her area en route to another LOVB Austin victory. Kotoe earned player of the match honors for her time in the white jersey, just the second time a libero has earned player of the match this season.

After the standout week, Kotoe has 63 digs - second-most on her team - and a 72.4% dig percentage.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

