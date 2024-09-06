London Drugs - Huddle up for Health Challenge: Samuel Emilus
September 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Join the Huddle Up for Health Challenge, brought to you by London Drugs & CFL.
Every month, we will introduce a new fitness challenge. Rally your squad-friends, family, and coworkers-to see who can complete the most reps of each exercise in just 30 seconds.
Share your victories using #HuddleUpForHealth and compare with your favourite CFL players for a chance to win a 111th Grey Cup VIP Experience. Visit CFL.ca/huddleupforhealth for full contest entry & rules.
