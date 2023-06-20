Lomas Brown, Former Detroit Lion, at LMCU Ballpark Wednesday, June 21

What: Former Detroit Lion, Lomas Brown, will hold an autograph signing session at LMCU Ballpark.

When: Wednesday, June 21 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Why:The West Michigan Whitecaps promotion Made in Michigan Wednesday - is for former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan, to greet fans and sign autographs.

Lomas Brown

Lomas Brown played in the National Football League for 18 seasons - 11 of which came with the Detroit Lions. He was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors seven times. Brown was known for his athleticism, strength, and durability on the field, playing in 263 consecutive games at one point in his career. He was a vital member of the Lions' offensive line during the team's successful seasons in the 1990s, including their appearance in the 1991 NFC Championship Game. After retiring from football, Brown became a commentator for ESPN and has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including supporting education and youth programs in his hometown of Miami. Brown now serves as a color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster Dan Miller on the Lions Radio Network.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a Whitecaps Mini Football.

Other Made in Michigan appearances coming this season to LMCU Ballpark:

Wednesday, June 28 Jack Morris (Former Detroit Tiger)

Wednesday, August 2 T.J. Lang (former Detroit Lion)

Wednesday, August 16 Robert Fick (former Detroit Tiger)

