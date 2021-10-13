Lohan, Luchuk Return from AHL Camp
October 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan and forward Aaron Luchuk have returned to the club's training camp roster after participating in training camp with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the San Jose Barracuda have recalled defenseman Montana Onyebuchi from his loan to Orlando.
Orlando Solar Bears 2021 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards
Tyler Bird
Nick Bligh
Luke Boka [R]
Dylan Fitze
Joseph Garreffa [SJB]
Kryštof Hrabík [SJB]
Jackson Keane [R]
Tristin Langan
Aaron Luchuk
Jake McGrew [SJS]
Ian Parker [R]
Steenn Pasichnuk [R-SJB]
Fabrizio Ricci
Kyle Topping [SJB]
Defensemen
Braydon Barker [R]
Michael Brodzinski
Chad Duchesne [V]
Kevin Lohan
Luke McInnis
Cole Moberg [R-SJB]
Dmitry Semykin [TB]
Goaltenders
Zachary Émond [R-SJS]
Amir Miftakhov [R-TB]
Clint Windsor
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
TB = Tampa Bay Lightning contract
SJS = San Jose Sharks contract
SJB = San Jose Barracuda contract
Single-game tickets on sale now, download the 2021-22 schedule:
The schedule for the 2021-22 regular season has been updated and is now available to sync to your calendar app and mobile devices. Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office.
