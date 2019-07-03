Loggers Wrap up First Half with Doubleheader Sweep of Honkers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some stellar pitching performances and timely home runs helped propel the La Crosse Loggers to a pair of wins on Tuesday night, topping the Rochester Honkers by final scores of 4-2 and 2-1 in front of 976 fans at Mayo Field. Both games were seven-inning contests due to a rainout in Rochester on Monday night.

The Loggers (17-19) got three solo home runs in support of starting pitcher Tyler Shingledecker (Penn State), who pitched five innings and allowed just four hits and two runs. Hunter Watson (Texas A&M) hit home runs in both the fourth and seventh innings, while Tony Bullard (Arizona) added a solo shot in the fourth inning to help power the La Crosse offense.

Scoring was hard to come by in the nightcap, as starting pitcher Tristan Harvin (Birmingham Southern) helped keep the Honkers (18-17) off the scoreboard through 6-plus innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. Harvin was awarded Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors for his efforts.

Ryan Holgate (Arizona) went 2-for-4 in the second game, including an RBI double in the fifth inning, while Cody Jefferis (San Diego) drove in what proved to be a crucial insurance run with a single up the middle in the sixth inning.

Jared Freilich (Penn State) closed out both games for the Loggers, allowing two hits over a combined three innings of work, to earn his eighth and ninth saves of the season.

The Loggers wrap up the first half of the regular season with a 17-19 record, good for third in the Great Plains East. The Waterloo Bucks (20-16) took the first half division crown, while the Eau Claire Express (19-17) finished in second place. La Crosse and Eau Claire will kick off the season's second half with a home-and-home series starting tonight with a 6:35 game at Copeland Park.

