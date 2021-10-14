Loggers Tab Rob Sidwell as New Field Manager

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club excitedly announced today that Rob Sidwell will take the reigns as their new field manager in 2022 as the club celebrates its 20th season of Loggers Baseball in La Crosse, Wisc.

Coach Sidwell brings a wealth of baseball experience with him to La Crosse featuring a resume that is unparalleled as he served as the Florida Scouting Supervisor for four major-league teams spanning a period of 18 years.Â Sidwell was the Florida Scouting Supervisor for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010-2014. Â Prior to that, Sidwell served in the same capacity for the San Diego Padres (2007-2010), New York Mets (2005-2007) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1996-2005). Â Sidwell has signed numerous players that went on to play in the major leagues, most notably, Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 NL Most Valuable Player.Â That list also includes the likes of fellow big leaguers Miles Mikolas, Todd Redmond, Cole Figueroa and Keyvius Sampson.

In addition to Sidwell's extensive professional scouting background, he has also coached collegiately at Central Florida from 1992-1996, Florida International from 1990-1992, and Flagler (1987). Â Sidwell has also coached in the summer collegiate baseball world including stops in the Cape Cod League, Valley League, with the Loggers as an assistant coach in 2019 and most recently in the Florida Collegiate League (2021).

"Rob brings another level of knowledge, expertise and connections to our club," noted Loggers team president Chris Goodell.Â "On top of that, he's a high integrity individual who loves investing the development of our players, making him a perfect fit," added Goodell.

Sidwell, a Windermere, Fla. resident,Â will be only the eighth manager in the 19-year history of the Loggers and he succeeds Brian Lewis who had been with the club for the previous nine seasons, the last six as the field manager where he compiled a 197-205 record.Â The organization and Lewis mutually agreed to separate following the 2021 season with both feeling it was time for a change and in the best interest of the organization as well as for Coach Lewis.

"We are forever grateful to Coach Lewis for all of his efforts that he put in to help hundreds of Logger players advance their careers over the past nine seasons," proclaimed Goodell.Â "Brian, as well as pitching coach Tom Kinney, have been and always will be a part of the Loggers family and we wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors."

Coach Sidwell and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2021 campaign in late May of next year.Â The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is set to be released next month.Â Season tickets for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553.Â Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

