Loggers Sign Trio of Catchers

January 7, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the signing of three Division I catchers for the 2019 season. Albert Hsiao (Washington), Cole Elvis (California), and Matthew Stinebiser (Duke) will share duties behind the plate for La Crosse this summer.

Albert Hsiao is a freshman catcher and utility player for the University of Washington. The San Jose, CA native attended Leland High School where he was named first team All-NorCal in 2018 despite missing time due to injury. Hsiao hit .409 with 14 RBI in 18 games as a senior after hitting .506 with seven home runs, nine doubles and 29 RBI as a junior. Perfect Game ranks the Huskies backstop as the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 2 catcher in California, as well as the No. 15 catcher in the nation for the freshman class. Hsiao joins former Loggers Braiden Ward (2018) and Nick Kahle (2017) on a Washington club that finished 3rd in the Pac-12 Conference and ranked 8th in the nation last season according to D1Baseball.

Cole Elvis is a 6-foot-2 freshman catcher from the University of California-Berkeley. Elvis attended Vacaville High School in California where he was named second team All-State in 2018 and was a unanimous all-Monticello Empire League selection. As a senior in 2018, Elvis led Vacaville with a .426 average and 28 RBI despite missing 10 games with an ankle injury. Elvis was a member of the Medford Rogues formerly of the Great West League in the summer of 2018, batting .315 with 25 RBI in 34 games. Perfect Game ranks the future Logger as the No. 94 overall prospect and No. 9 catcher out of California for the class of 2018. Elvis will join former Logger Korey Lee on the UC-Berkeley roster for 2019, as the Golden Bears will look to build on a 5th place finish in the Pac-12 Conference a season ago.

Matthew Stinebiser is a left-handed hitting catcher and utility player from Duke University. The Northville, MI native attended Detroit Catholic Central High School where he was an all-league and all-district honoree. As a junior, Stinebiser hit .384 with 28 RBI while striking out just 13 times in 120 plate appearances. The 6-foot-1 freshman is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 2 catcher in the state of Michigan, as well as the No. 63 catcher in the nation by Perfect Game. Stinebiser joins a Duke roster filled with former Loggers including Mike Rothenberg, Bill Chillari, Hunter Davis, and Steve Mann from last summer's team, as well as 2017 Logger Kennie Taylor. The Blue Devils finished 2018 ranked 11th in the nation and placed 2nd in the ACC.

The Loggers open the 2019 Northwoods League season on Tuesday, May 28 with a visit to the Waterloo Bucks.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 7, 2019

Loggers Sign Trio of Catchers - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.